Northern Illinois University returning to in-person learning after virtual first week of spring semester

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Students at Northern Illinois University will be going back to campus next week.

In a letter sent to students and staff and later obtained by 13 WREX, the school says the on-campus COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.5%.

According to a plan that started the spring semester online, NIU will resume in-person classes beginning Monday, Jan. 24.

The university says weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing will continue Monday through Friday. New guidelines for the spring semester say vaccinated students will be tested once every five weeks while unvaccinated students will continue testing on a weekly basis.

According to those guidelines, should the on-campus test positivity rate rise above 8%, employees and faculty will decide whether to hold their classes in-person or virtually.

The school requires everyone to wear a protective face mask in any indoor setting on-campus.