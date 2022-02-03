New subvariant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Illinois, Wisconsin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new subvariant of COVID-19's Omicron variant is spreading, causing some to worry.
A subvariant of the omicron COVID-19 variant, called BA.2, is spreading throughout the world. Some are even calling it "stealth Omicron."
According to a pre-print observational study conducted in Denmark, the BA.2 subvariant appears to be 1.5 times more contagious than the original form.
Dr. Nasia Safdar is an infection disease physician at UW Health. She says getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way of keeping COVID-19 from spreading.
"We can't use a crystal ball to see what COVID-19 will bring us next, but we do know the now approved vaccines for COVID-19 work against these variants when we are fully vaccinated," Dr. Safdar says. "We can do our parts to prevent prolonging this pandemic by getting vaccinated and getting our booster shots."
The World Health Organization says the BA.2 subvariant has spread through much of Asia and Europe. This week, health officials detected the subvariant in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Preliminary analysis shows that disease caused by the BA.2 subvariant is no more severe than the original Omicron variant. This comes as rates of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing a steady decrease.
Dr. Nasia Safdar says while there is still a lot unknown about this subvariant, there is not much to worry about as long as you take precautions.
"Practically speaking, the consequences of it will be very similar to Omicron," Dr. Safdar says. "I don't think there's reason to panic about this particular subvariant, but certainly for people who haven't been vaccinated or boosted there's no time to lose here."
Data suggests that vaccines are about as effective against the new subvariant as they are against the original Omicron variant.