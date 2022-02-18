 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this
afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to
mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility
reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30
minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New COVID-19 testing site opening in Rockford

  • 0
New COVID Test Site.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford will soon be getting a new place to get tested for COVID-19.

HCI is opening a new, brick-and-mortar COVID-19 testing site at Forest City Plaza.

HCI already operates a testing site in the parking lot of the plaza, but found an opportunity to move to a bigger space.

The new site will provide a higher capacity for COVID-19 testing, which officials say will make the experience better for anyone coming in for a test.

"We have questionnaires to make sure they understand what they're doing, why they're doing it and how they're doing it," says Dr. Ken Albrecht, HCI Medical Director.

The new site will open next week. It is located next to Binny's Beverage Depot in Forest City Plaza at the southeast corner of E. State St. and Mulford Rd.

Tags

Recommended for you