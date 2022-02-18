New COVID-19 testing site opening in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford will soon be getting a new place to get tested for COVID-19.
HCI is opening a new, brick-and-mortar COVID-19 testing site at Forest City Plaza.
HCI already operates a testing site in the parking lot of the plaza, but found an opportunity to move to a bigger space.
The new site will provide a higher capacity for COVID-19 testing, which officials say will make the experience better for anyone coming in for a test.
"We have questionnaires to make sure they understand what they're doing, why they're doing it and how they're doing it," says Dr. Ken Albrecht, HCI Medical Director.
The new site will open next week. It is located next to Binny's Beverage Depot in Forest City Plaza at the southeast corner of E. State St. and Mulford Rd.