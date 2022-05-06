Nearly all Chicago area counties at medium risk level for COVID

ROCKFORD -- COVID-19 cases continue to rise, now with nearly all of Chicagoland area counties assigned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) medium risk level, according to reports by WMAQ-TV.
The Illinois Department of Public Health lists Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Douglas, Dupage, Kane, McHenry, McLean, Lake, Logan, Sangamon, and Winnebago counties to be at the second-highest level on the CDC's scale.
There are many prevention behaviors to practice both on the individual and community levels.
As an individual or household, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask if immunocompromised.
Individuals might be a candidate for medical treatments like oral antivirals or monoclonal antibodies.
Also have a plan set in place for rapid testing if needed.
Staying up-to-date with vaccines and boosters is also important, as is maintaining proper ventilation of indoor spaces.
Community-level strategies also need to be considered by officials, as layered prevention plans can help mitigate strain on the healthcare system.
Disproportionately-affected populations need access and equity in testing, vaccinations and treatment.
Health officials need to consider improved indoor ventilation, especially in congregate spaces.
Workplaces, schools, or community centers may need additional testing or screening if there is documented exposure to COVID-19.
More information about Illinois' COVID-19 community levels can be found at: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data/community-level.html