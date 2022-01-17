More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to make its way through Winnebago County.
Health officials reported 2,089 new cases of the virus in the county Saturday-Monday. The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate is currently at 22.7%, according to health officials.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the county has the second highest rolling positivity rate, trailing only Whiteside County which is at 23% as of Monday.
On Friday, health leaders announced an update to their masking recommendations, saying residents should "increase their level of respiratory protection," by wearing masks with stronger filters.
According to the Winnebago County Health Department, N95 or similar masks provide the best protection. WCHD also says layering a cloth mask over a surgical mask also increases protection.
Bandanas and neck gaiters are considered the least protective type of face mask.