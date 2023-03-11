Looking back at events that lead up to the 3 year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD — Three years ago on March 11th, the World Health Organization announced the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic creating shutdowns all over the world.
“We have come a long way... we know more about the virus, there are vaccinations, most people are now immune from the virus, and we learned to live with it and make it part of our lives,” says Dr. Martine Schultheis, OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center Family Physician.
On March 9th, 2020 Governor Pritzker declared all counties in Illinois as disaster areas in response to outbreaks across the state.
On March 15th, states across the U.S. began shutdowns and curfews and schools and universities switched to e-learning with most students seeing virtual graduations.
Mask mandates in Illinois were also in order for everyone and across the U.S.
Governor Pritzker announced a stay at home order for the state on March 20th, 2020 and extended it until May ordering all residents to stay indoors unless shopping for essential products, putting a stop to non-essential businesses and operations, and banning all social gatherings larger than 10 people.
By the end of 2020 over 300,000 deaths were reported from COVID-19.
Since the announcement of available vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer on December 24th, 2020 more than one million people in the U.S. were given vaccines.
With more than 3 million people in Illinois getting vaccines in the two phase period.
Phase one included frontline healthcare workers and long term care facilities while phase two was essential workers and people 65 and over.
Now three years later the Stateline is seeing a dip in elevated community levels.
We have data on where 5 of our local counties sit. Winnebago County is at a low COVID level, along with Boone, Ogle and Lee counties, while Stephenson County is at a medium level.
Local health officials say vaccines have played a key role in the transition to where we stand now.
“Nowhere in history has a vaccine been created so quickly, safely, and effective, it's hard to imagine where we'd be right now if vaccines took 2-4 years to create,” says Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician.
He adds we are in a much better position to combat the virus should a new variant arise.
“I think right now we understand the disease better, we have more tools to fight it that can be a more measured approach… but there could be a day that comes where we do need to wear masks again and need to be more mindful of COVID-19.”