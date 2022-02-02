Local moms are confident in what to do if FDA approves vaccine for babies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Families may soon have an option to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in a way they never have before. Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization for its vaccine in kids 6 months to 5 years old.
It's a first for these little ones and local moms are talking about what to do next.
Moms from across the Stateline say it's been long and challenging to wait and see if their child will get the chance to get protection against COVID-19. If approved, they're confident in how they will move forward but understand it may be different for each family.
Charlotte from Rockford is almost one. Kyren from Rockford is almost two. Jayde from Machesney Park is almost five. All three are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That could all change soon.
"I would not hesitate. I did not hesitate with my 12-year-old," said Nicole Zammuto of Rockford when talking about vaccinating her 19-month-old son. "After we both got COVID, in the middle of January and how gently it treated us, I believe that the vaccines had a part in that."
"I think it's amazing. I think it's time," said Baylee Oliver of Rockford. "It's a no-brainer for me. I think it's a great idea, but it's not for everyone and it doesn't have to be for everyone."
"We talked about the pros-and-cons and everything. [Storm and I] made the decision together that yeah, we are going to get her vaccinated as soon as she can," said Jessica Pagel of Machesney Park.
For these Stateline parents, routines like running errands and going to birthday parties with their young kids are upended.
"I keep Jayde away from stuff like swim lessons and ice skating," said Pagel.
COVID-19 can still catch up even with careful planning and consideration.
"She got COVID early in 2021 and it gave her a pretty rough time," said Pagel. "She was not herself for three or four days and it was quite worrying."
That's why some feel the vaccine would offer a protection from severe symptoms.
"My sister and her kids did great with it and that kind of made it a no-brainer," said Oliver as she explained her reasonings to her decision. "I vaccinated you for everything else so why not one more thing," she said to Charlotte.
They recommend doing research for what works for your own child and talking to a pediatrician.
"Honestly, resources are the best answer," said Oliver.
Pagel went on to say once her daughter is eligible and vaccinated, her family will re-evaluate options like swim lessons and other activities. She says this opens the door to so many possibilities.