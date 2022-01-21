Local healthcare workers react to federal funding combating burnout

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local healthcare workers are reacting to new funding helping combat burnout.
The White House announced $103 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan will go to healthcare workers across the country.
Almost $3 million in funding will be going to healthcare workers in Illinois. It is currently unclear how much of the funding will come to the Stateline.
The funding, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, is to help healthcare facilities retain workers as well as to reduce burnout and promote health and wellness.
Alen Brcic, Vice President of People and Culture at Mercyhealth, says you can play an important part in helping healthcare workers stay motivated.
"We need our community's support to encourage our healthcare workers," Brcic says. "We need to be patient with our healthcare workers to understand that they are working extremely long hours to care for you."
The HHS Department says the ongoing pandemic has compounded rates of depression and anxiety among all healthcare workers, working longer hours treating more patients with severe disease.
The goal, according to the federal government, is for employers to create partnerships with local mental health resources to directly address stressors and manage the struggles their workers face every day.
The funds will be distributed to fund evidence-informed mental health programs, practices and training, focusing on healthcare providers in underserved and rural areas.