Local business and congregation make different masking decisions after mandate lifts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two of the largest public gathering spaces in Rockford, the BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado Performing Arts Center, are no longer requiring face masks. It comes after the lift of the state's mask mandate on Monday.
No matter the stance on masking, leaders in businesses and congregations are asking for one thing: respect.
"It's all about respect. That is what we want to upkeep for everyone that comes in. For us, we do not wear masks but I believe it's up to our own discretion," said Velvet Robot Coffee Lab Manager Myles Ward.
"We've come to the decision that we are going to continue to wearing masks and being socially distant for the near future. We are going to wait and see how it all goes as people take their masks off," explained SecondFirst Church Pastor Rebecca White Newgren.
Anyone is welcomed inside at Velvet Robot Coffee Lab to get a cup of joe. But Ward says he understands when people turn away.
"There has been a lot of families rocked with either deaths or sickness from it. There are a lot of families that haven't been too; so it really depends on, I think, them when it comes down to it. But I believe we are stepping in the right direction at least," said Ward.
While Ward doesn't see a big change in pace yet, business could pick up a bit now that masking is optional in the shop.
"I think that it will kind of boost a lot more productivity and a lot more people to come in just because of that for sure," said Ward.
He says being able to choose is a step forward as it shows we are at low COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Leaders at SecondFirst Church agree but want to play it safe for now.
"We want to try to keep our members as safe as possible, those who are elderly or perhaps immunocompromised or even the youngest children in our midst who are unable to get a vaccine," said Pastor Newgren when explaining a reason to why the decision was made.
Pastor Newgren says while it feels like a new day in the pandemic journey, keeping the facemask handy can be helpful.
"We have been in this pandemic for a couple of years now, so we can wait a couple of weeks," said Pastor Newgren.
The community is looking ahead to better days and hoping to stay on course.
"If you feel comfortable, fantastic! If you don't, maybe there'll be a time that you do," said Ward in a hopeful tone.
Pastor Newgren says a committee will reevaluate the mask decision in a few weeks.
If COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged across our region and another mask mandate went into effect, Ward says Velvet Robot would follow accordingly to help protect the safety of its staff and customers.
Leaders from ASM Global, the media coordinator for the BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado, advise ticket purchasers to stay notified or be on the lookout for updates on COVID-19 policies as each performance or event promoter may make an independent choice.