Less people are getting the COVID-19 booster shot, local health experts remind community to keep guard up

WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES (WREX) — Local health leaders say the amount of people getting booster shots is tapering off in the Stateline. While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline, the low amount of boosters going into arms prompts some concerns of what could happen in our future.
Health officials can see the light peaking out of the COVID-19 tunnel but they say there's work to get to the end. They say boosters are a tool to get out.
In Region 1, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations recently took a sharp decline. Local experts say it's no time to let your guard down.
"Of course, the time to get it is when you don't need it," explained OSF HealthCare Medical Director Dr. Stephen Bartlett.
"We have seen it go down and then go rapidly up again how many times now within the last two to two in-a-half years? So again, it's that proceeding with caution while being cautiously optimistic," said Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl.
Mehl says people rushed to get boosted over the holidays and during the Omicron surge. The people who are left are on the fence in wanting one.
"I think that a decent percentage of our community that is considering whether they want to be boosted or not. So I think that is one of the projects we are really tackling right now is how can we continue to provide safe and credible education to people about what it means to get a booster shot, why that on top of a primary series is very important at this time," said Mehl.
"The vaccine and the booster has made an absolutely major difference in what happened in this most recent surge," said Dr. Bartlett. He thinks without these recourses during the Omicron surge, even more patients would have suffered from serious and severe COVID-19 symptoms
Dr. Bartlett says those with a booster almost never have sever symptoms of COVID-19. But still the Illinois Department of Public Health reports only 32% of the sate population have received a booster shot. That's about half of the fully vaccinated.
"It's unlikely that this is the end of COVID," said Dr. Bartlett. "The booster is for the next event down the road and keeping your immunity has high as possible."
"Because every shot in every arm gets us one step closer to having COVID in our rear-view mirror," said Mehl when explaining how the health department will continue to provide booster doses even when the general interest is low.
Mehl says health care decisions are ultimately up to each patient and says the health department meets people where they're at in the process.
Experts advise keeping your guard up so COVID-19 can soon take a back seat.
Dr. Bartlett says COVID-19 boosters may be a yearly routine, much like the flu shot. He says it would help protect against different variant flare ups.
UW Health confirmed with 13 News that all employees, including at the SwedishAmerican Hospital, are required to have a COVID-19 booster shot by May 2.
The Winnebago County Health Department is offering free pop-up vaccine and booster sites across the Stateline this week.
Here's a list of times and locations from Feb. 14 - 20:
South Beloit High School Monday, February 14, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Location: 245 Prairie Hill Rd., South Beloit, IL.
WCHD Clinic Wednesday, February 16, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Location: 555 N Court St, Rockford, IL.
Auburn High School Thursday, February 17, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Location: 5110 Auburn St., Rockford, IL.
Pecatonica High School Friday, February 18, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Location: 1300 Main St., Pecatonica, IL.
WCHD Clinic Saturday, February 19, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Location: 555 N Court St, Rockford, IL.