Illinois to end indoor mask mandate Feb. 28

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he plans on lifting the statewide indoor mask mandate by the end of the February.
"We are on track to come out of the other side of this latest COVID storm in better shape than even the doctors started. If these trends continue, and we expect them to, then on Monday, Feb. 28, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said during a news conference Wednesday.
Gov. Pritzker says there are still "sensitive locations," such as K-12 schools. The governor says because of that, changes for schools may come later on.
The governor says keeping schools open is critical.
"Schools are open and should remain open. Protecting everyone in a community, their education and their health, is my highest priority."
Despite the end to the mandate, masks will still be required in some locations, such as federal buildings and transportation (such as buses, trains and subways).
Overall, the governor says he is pleased with how things are trending.
"Things are getting better across the state of Illinois, and that's really a credit to leaders across the state, but really to the people of Illinois."
Dr. Ngozi Ezike encouraged wearing masks in a crowded indoor setting. She also continued another way to protect yourself against the virus.
"We will continue to encourage people to stay up to date on their vaccines," Dr. Ezike said.
The governor spoke the past two days about the statewide mask mandate, saying Tuesday that we could be hearing an update "very soon."
On Monday, we learned the governor was looking at COVID-19 hospitalizations when it comes to the mitigations, saying they need to mirror numbers of last summer when the state removed the mask mandate before reinstating it when numbers started trending the wrong direction.