Illinois surpasses 30,000 COVID-related deaths as hospitalizations start to rapidly decline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois has reached another grim milestone during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state has now surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic after reporting 83 new deaths on Monday, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Today marks two years since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Illinois - and the tragic loss of over 30,000 Illinoisans to this deadly virus.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 24, 2022
We mourn all we’ve lost, but especially these 30,000 souls. As we reflect on our shared pain, may their memories be for a blessing.
The number of deaths has now decreased each of the past four days, according to the data. The decrease in the number of the deaths could be a sign the state is on the upswing following the omicron surge. However, leaders have said throughout the pandemic that the number of deaths always lags compared to other metrics, such as hospitalizations.
Looking at hospitalizations, the state is seeing a rapid decline of people in the hospital with the virus.
On Jan. 12, the state peaked with 7,380 people in the hospital with the virus. There were 5,238 people in the hospital because of the virus as of Jan. 23, according to the latest data.
The number of new hospital admissions is also dropping at a quick rate. On Jan. 7, the state peaked with 645 new hospitalizations for one day. On Jan. 21, the number of new admissions was down to 435, according to the data.
The state is still struggling when it comes to ICU bed availability, however. as of Monday, there just 420 beds available of a possible 2,966. In Region 1, there were just 15 of 141 ICU beds available.