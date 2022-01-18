 Skip to main content
Illinois surpasses 20M doses of vaccine being administered

By Andrew Carrigan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — More Illinoisans are getting receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the state announced they have surpassed 20 million total doses of the vaccine being administered. That's after the state reported more than 30,000 doses of the vaccines being administered since Monday. 

The state has now administered 20,054,921 doses of the vaccine. 

With the new totals, 82.7% of residents 12+ have received at least one shot while 73.5% are fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data. 

The seven-day rolling average for shots given is now up to 47,010. 

