...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.
Addtional ice accumulation of a glaze to locally one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely due to icy
roads, including along portions of area interstates. Bridges and
overpasses as well as less travel roads, and untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots are most vulnerable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures to continue to drop this
evening, any non frozen moisture on roads may freeze into black
ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Illinois Supreme Court to remove mask requirement in courtrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Supreme Court says they will no longer require masks in Illinois courtrooms.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced Tuesday that the requirement for everyone to wear masks while in an Illinois court would be removed on Monday, Feb. 28.

The updated order says each circuit court can adopt their own mask requirements based on local health conditions and requirements.

People that choose to wear a mask, according to the Illinois Supreme Court, can be asked to take it off by a judge if they consider it necessary for court purposes, such as when addressing the court or testifying.

Also on Feb. 28, the statewide mask mandate will be lifted and Chicago will lift their proof of vaccination requirement.