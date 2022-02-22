Illinois Supreme Court to remove mask requirement in courtrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Supreme Court says they will no longer require masks in Illinois courtrooms.
The Illinois Supreme Court announced Tuesday that the requirement for everyone to wear masks while in an Illinois court would be removed on Monday, Feb. 28.
The updated order says each circuit court can adopt their own mask requirements based on local health conditions and requirements.
People that choose to wear a mask, according to the Illinois Supreme Court, can be asked to take it off by a judge if they consider it necessary for court purposes, such as when addressing the court or testifying.
Also on Feb. 28, the statewide mask mandate will be lifted and Chicago will lift their proof of vaccination requirement.