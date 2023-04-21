Illinois sees a dip in Elevated COVID-19 Community Levels

ILLINOIS - Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health released its weekly COVID-19 report. According to the report, the state now has two counties at an elevated community level, four fewer than last week.
Further, IDPH reports that for the fifth consecutive week, there are no counties with a high community level in the state.
Additionally, Boone, Lee, Ogle, and Stephenson counties also experienced a decrease in COVID-19 levels, which are currently at low community levels after being at medium levels last week.