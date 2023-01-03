Illinois Sees A Dip In Elevated Covid-19 Communities

Illinois (WREX) — Health officials in Illinois report the state has seen a drop in elevated communities levels in the state.
According to the Centers For Disease Control, there is 54 counties in Illinois that are at elevated level for Covid-19. That number is drastically lower than the 88 elevated counties from two weeks ago.
When is comes to the stateline area, as of today Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties are all at medium level. When it comes to Lee county they are at a high Covid-19 community level.
Though there was a dip in some areas the state still saw almost 16,000 new probable and confirmed cases over the last week.