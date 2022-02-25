Illinois' indoor mask mandate officially ending Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Masks will officially no longer be required at most indoor locations starting Monday.
Governor JB Pritzker officially announced the indoor mask mandate will expire at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The governor said this would likely be the case during a news conference on Feb. 9.
Since that announcement, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has been cut in half and the number of ICU beds available increased by 24%. Illinois’ weekly COVID-19 case rate has also decreased by 70%.
"Today, our hospitals are much better positioned to handle emergencies and more than half of all eligible adults have been boosted; this is the progress we needed to make to remove our state indoor masking requirements. As individuals, I encourage everyone to make the best choices going forward to protect your health, along with that of your family and community – and most importantly to treat each other with kindness and compassion," Gov. Pritzker said in a news release.
More than 8 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated with an average of approximately 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered each day, including more than 4,600 first doses daily.
Despite the mandate ending, masks will still be required in locations where there are still federal mandates, such as public transportation, health care facilities, congregate settings, long-term care facilities and daycare settings. Private businesses and municipalities may choose to implement their own masking requirements.
As for schools, the governor is urging districts to follow both state and federal guidance when it comes to wearing a mask. The Governor will review the results of lifting the indoor mask mandate before making any announcement regarding the school mask mandate.
Several school districts across the state, including in the Stateline, have already chosen to make masks optional after an appellate court struck down the governor's appeal to a downstate judge's ruling against mask mandates in schools.