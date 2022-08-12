Illinois health officials announce new COVID-19 guidelines for schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — State health officials have announced new COVID-19 guidelines for schools after changes to CDC recommendations earlier this week.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education have announced new operational guidance for schools to combat the spread of COVID-19 amongst the state's youngest.
Earlier this week, the CDC adjusted recommendations for control of COVID-19 cases, including in schools. The new guidelines drop quarantine and physical distancing requirements, but maintain common infectious disease prevention strategies.
Schools are still encouraged to follow the CDC's new guidance on infection prevention best practices and to keep students home if they are sick.
IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says while COVID-19 continues to spread we are in a different part of the pandemic with numerous vaccinations and treatments available, lowering the overall risk to the public.
“We’ve always prioritized hospital capacity, and hospitals are not facing the kind of strain we saw during earlier COVID-19 waves,” Vohra says. “We want all Illinois residents to continue to remain safe and use all available tools to protect themselves and their families from acquiring COVID-19. Vaccination continues to be the single strongest tool in our toolbox to contain the virus and protect people from the most serious outcomes.”
The new CDC guidance builds on the existing framework of monitoring the community level of COVID-19, which looks at hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and cases.
State health officials also say testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19 and other infections is encouraged and schools must continue to provide remote learning to students in COVID isolation.
IDPH officials say that all schools, no matter the community risk level, should be following basic infection prevention strategies:
- Promote staying up to date with all routine vaccinations
- Implement policies that encourage students and staff to stay home when sick
- Optimize ventilation systems
- Reinforce proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette
- Utilize proper cleaning and disinfection procedures
“This updated guidance from the CDC acknowledges the importance of in-person learning by allowing schools to more aptly adjust to changes within their own communities,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala. “Administrators can have more flexibility to be able to make the necessary adjustments they need to maintain consistent in-person learning.”
The CDC continues to recommend universal masking in schools when community levels are high as well as testing for those participating in high-risk activities, such as close contact sports or band, or during key times of the year, like dances or return from breaks.
State health officials say schools, with help from local health departments, should consider local context, such as community risk levels, when considering strategies to prioritize for keeping students healthy.
IDPH says schools should balance COVID-19 risk with educational, social, and mental health outcomes when deciding which prevention strategies to put into place.
All of the new COVID-19 prevention guidelines for schools and early care programs is available on the CDC's website.