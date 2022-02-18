Illinois Federation of Teachers supports appellate court's ruling to make masks optional

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this afternoon then turning northwest this evening behind a cold front. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, McHenry and Boone Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or squalls may accompany the highest gusts along the cold front this evening with bursts of heavy snow and sudden visibility reductions possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&