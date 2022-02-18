 Skip to main content
Illinois Federation of Teachers issues statement following masks being optional

  • Updated
  • 0
Several Stateline schools make masks optional

WESTMONT, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) President Dan Montgomery has released a statement following the appellate court's ruling to allow schools to make masks optional. 

Here's the full statement: 

“The Illinois 4th District Appellate Court’s decision released late last night makes one thing clear: school districts are free to implement their own safety measures around COVID-19. And they should. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have insisted that proper mitigations are in place to protect students, teachers and staff, and their families. This was to reduce sickness and death and to keep schools open for in-person learning as much as possible. Today’s appellate court ruling does nothing to change that calculus.

“We continue to insist that school districts statewide abide by existing collective bargaining agreements that are in place to promote health and safety in schools and to follow our laws around safe schools and workplaces. As cases continue to decline, discussions about removing these mitigations must be based on good public health decisions. Medical science tells us that vaccinations, masking, and proper ventilation have been the best ways to maintain health in schools. Schools have been able to remain open because of the implementation and enforcement of these mitigation strategies designed to protect everyone in school communities, including their families.”

The appellate court rejected the governor's appeal of a Sangamon County judge's ruling earlier this month. The ruling allowed schools to make their own decisions on requiring masks. 

In their decision, the appellate court justices wrote there is no “actual controversy” to decide.

“Because the emergency rules voided by the TRO are no longer in effect, a controversy regarding the application of those rules no longer exists. Thus, the matter is moot,” the justices wrote.

Governor JB Pritzker said the judge's initial ruling "cultivated chaos" and "out of step with the vast majority of legal analysis in Illinois and across the nation."

"The judge's decision cultivates chaos for parents, families, teachers and school administrators across the state," Gov. Pritzker said in a news conference on Feb. 7

The governor or his office has not commented on the appellate court's ruling at this time. 

