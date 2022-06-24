Illinois Department of Public Health reports more than 27,000 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported today that there are 27,094 new and possible cases of coronavirus disease.
82 deaths have also been reported since June 17.
According to Centers for Disease Control statistics, 20 Illinois counties are now at "High Community Level" for COVID-19, including counties around Peoria and Champaign.
An additional 47 counties throughout the state are now rated at "Medium Community Level."
“With 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.
“Everyone should be aware that they can play a part in limiting the spread of the virus. We should all make sure we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters. Parents of small children should take advantage of the newly authorized vaccines for children as young as 6 months. In areas with elevated community levels, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”
IDPH is reporting a total of 3,407,189 cases, including 34,076 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
The preliminary 7-day statewide case rate is 213 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found on IDPH's website.
An all-purpose "toolkit" with all COVID resources can be found online.