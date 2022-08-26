Illinois Department of Public Health reports more than 24,000 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported today that there are 24,297 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois since August 19.
82 deaths have also been reported.
According to the CDC, 33 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19.
An additional 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at the Medium Community Level.
Since the beginning of the pandemic. IDPH reports a total of 3,670,258 cases, including 34,677 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of last night, 1,310 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 158 patients were in the ICU and 59 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 191 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
47,094 vaccination doses have been administered in Illinois.
More than 77% has received at least one vaccine does, with more than 69% of Illinois' total population fully vaccinated.