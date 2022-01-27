Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations falls below 5,000 for first time since Dec. 26

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois continues to see a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday, there were 4,824 people in the hospital as of Wednesday night.
It's the first time the state has had fewer than 5,000 people in the hospital because of the virus since Dec. 26, 2021. The state peaked when it comes to hospitalizations on Jan. 12, 2022 when 7,380 people were hospitalized.
The state has also seen a major drop in new hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses. 377 people were admitted to the hospital because of the virus on Jan. 24, per IDPH data. That's almost 300 fewer hospitalizations than on Jan. 7, when 645 people were admitted to the hospital because of COVID.
The decrease in hospitalizations is something we're seeing in the Rockford-area as well.
On Jan. 7, there were 332 people in the hospital with COVID. As of Jan. 26, there were 250 people in the hospital with the virus.