IDPH to send more COVID-19 tests to long term care facilities

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois health officials say more COVID-19 tests will be going to long term care facilities in the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that free, one-time bulk shipments of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will be offered to Long Term Care facilities across the state.
Only facilities that are eligible and apply for the tests will get them.
Facilities must have a federal waiver that allows for the use of antigen testing, a provider order for antigen testing that has been approved and signed by a medical professional, and be registered to report all positive antigen test results to state officials.
IDPH says the shipments are coming as community transmission of COVID-19 is continuing to increase across many Illinois counties, including in northern Illinois. The new tests are meant to supplement the existing tests that facilities are currently required to use.
The tests can only be used on-site for diagnostic and screening purposes, not for at-home use. The tests can be used to screen staff, patients, and residents of the facility.
Facilities that are interested in the supply can apply here. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, August 9.