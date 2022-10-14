IDPH recommends kids under five get boosted with bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday they are encouraging parents and guardians in the state to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 with newly-approved bivalent vaccines.
The announcement comes just days after the CDC recommended the updated booster shots approved by the FDA, which target specific coronavirus strains.
IDPH officials also recommended children get their flu shot as flu season gets underway. Children can receive both vaccinations at the same time, experts say.
IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra says the expanded eligibility comes at a crucial time in the fight against kids getting sick as winter approaches.
"The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster, along with the flu vaccine, give parents two powerful tools to protect their children from severe illness and hospitalization," Vohra says. "With a surge in childhood respiratory illnesses already occurring, and the possibility of diseases like COVID-19 and the flu rising later this fall and winter, now is the best time to get these safe, effective vaccinations."
IDPH on Friday reported 10,416 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, including 52 deaths since Oct. 7.
Data from the CDC show that 16 counties, including Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties, are rated at a medium community level for COVID-19, which means those at high risk of severe disease are advised to wear a mask in public places.
Officials say almost 190,000 doses of the new bivalent vaccines have been administered in Illinois in the last week, with 890,000 Illinoisans getting the new booster since early September.
The IDPH says daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level seen since early February, which was during a major surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant.
More information about COVID-19 in Illinois can be found on the IDPH website.