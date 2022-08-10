IDPH offering rapid COVID-19 tests to schools ahead of upcoming school year

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois schools are being offered additional rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the new school year.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it is giving out 1 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming school year.
The tests will be free to districts who requests the one-time shipment and should be used to supplement testing supplies to be used throughout the school year.
IDPH says the tests should be used to give to students with COVID-19 symptoms for at-home use, including testing of family members or close contacts, as well as those who may have been exposed while in school and in alignment with the Illinois Test to Stay program.
The tests, according to the IDPH, should not be used for regular screening purposes, which will be handled through SHIELD Illinois.
IDPH says each district will be responsible for sending the tests to their local schools.
The number of tests sent out will be based on the district's size.