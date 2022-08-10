 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

IDPH offering rapid COVID-19 tests to schools ahead of upcoming school year

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois schools are being offered additional rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the new school year.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it is giving out 1 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming school year.

The tests will be free to districts who requests the one-time shipment and should be used to supplement testing supplies to be used throughout the school year.

IDPH says the tests should be used to give to students with COVID-19 symptoms for at-home use, including testing of family members or close contacts, as well as those who may have been exposed while in school and in alignment with the Illinois Test to Stay program.

The tests, according to the IDPH, should not be used for regular screening purposes, which will be handled through SHIELD Illinois.

IDPH says each district will be responsible for sending the tests to their local schools.

The number of tests sent out will be based on the district's size.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

