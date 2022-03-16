How teamwork helped a local homeless shelter persevere two-years into pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been a chaotic past two-years in Winnebago County during the pandemic.
With over 70,000 cases and over 800 deaths, lives were changed forever, but here we are two-years later with more knowledge about the virus than ever before.
"When you talk about a novel virus, part of the science is that we have to continue to learn," said Dr. Sandra Martell of Winnebago County Health Department. "We then adjust our actions and responses to the new information that is coming."
Everyday, a learning process. Making the best decisions with what was known.
"I think that if you're a parent, a business owner, a non-for-profit, the Health Department, we made the best decisions we could with the information we had at the time," said Martell.
And sometimes those decisions proved difficult for the workers at Carpenter's Place.
"We stayed open everyday," said Kay Larrick, executive director of Carpenter's Place. "Sometimes it was a very short staff because some of our staff were out."
Reflecting with pride, the homeless shelter grew closer within. Doing whatever it took to serve those in need.
"We've learned the importance of teamwork more than ever," said Larrick. "People filling in for each other, modifying schedules, doing everything to keep the doors open."
And while COVID-19 restrictions were lifted inside most places, they remain at Carpenter's Place, which has made it harder for volunteers to work with residents.
But the shelter is optimistic volunteers could return soon.
"We look forward to the day where things are loosened up for our organization too so that we can have the volunteers be in and very close," said Larrick.
Dr. Martell shares the same hope, saying with all the information out there, it's time for people to make their own decisions.
"Two-years ago we did not have the information," said Martell. "So it's time to let the community really become more independent in their self care on this."
Moving forward, not backwards.
According to the most recent report from the Winnebago County Health Department, 32 people are currently hospitalized from COVID-19. The vaccination rate is currently around 58 percent.