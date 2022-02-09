 Skip to main content
Here's where masks will still be required after Feb. 28

Pritzker announces indoor mask mandate for Illinois
By Andrew Carrigan

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois will end its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28th as long as metrics continue to trend the right direction. 

However, Gov. Pritzker says there are still "sensitive locations," such as K-12 schools. The governor says because of that, changes for schools may come later on.

The governor says keeping schools open is critical. 

"Schools are open and should remain open. Protecting everyone in a community, their education and their health, is my highest priority."

To account for the risk of community spread among more vulnerable populations, and in accordance with CDC guidance, Illinois will continue to require masks in the following settings as well as schools:

Despite the mandate coming to an end, masks are still being encouraged by health officials. 

“While masks will no longer be required in most indoor locations beginning February 28, they are still recommended,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “Masks offer a layer of protection and for people who have an underlying health condition or who are around those who do, you may choose to continue wearing a mask. Similarly, if you find yourself in a crowded, indoor setting, a mask can still help protect you. We will continue to recommend masks.”

