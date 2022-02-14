Here's a look at COVID metrics in Region 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois has seen its COVID-19 metrics trend the right way over the recent weeks. The same trend is being seen here in the Stateline.
According to latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus is down to 7.1% as of Feb. 11.
It's the first time the region has been below 8 percent since Nov. 22, 2021 when the region was at 7.9%.
The drop in COVID positivity rate is seen in every county in our area:
- Boone County
- Jan. 12: 22.2%
- Feb. 11: 9.8%
- Carroll County
- Jan. 12: 16.2%
- Feb. 11: 6.4%
- DeKalb County
- Jan. 12: 21.1%
- Feb. 11: 5.8%
- Jo Daviess County
- Jan. 12: 21.6%
- Feb. 11: 8.4%
- Lee County
- Jan. 12: 18.5%
- Feb. 11: 4%
- Ogle County
- Jan. 12: 18.2%
- Feb. 11: 8.9%
- Stephenson County
- Jan. 12: 16.8%
- Feb. 11: 6.8%
- Whiteside County
- Jan. 12: 21.5%
- Feb. 11: 7.6%
- Winnebago County
- Jan. 12: 22%
- Feb. 11: 8.1%
The area has also seen a steady drop of hospitalizations over the past month. According to IDPH data, Region 1 has seen 29 straight days of COVID patient decreases or remaining stable.
On Jan. 15, Region 1 had 316 people in the hospital with the virus, according to updated data. As of Feb. 13, there were 134 people in the hospital with the virus, according to IDPH.
The drop in hospitalizations is seen across the state.
On Monday, data from IDPH showed the state is now under 2,000 hospitalizations (1,811 as of Feb. 13) for the first time since Nov. 25, 2021 (1,987).
The state is also seeing a decrease in new COVID-19-like-illnesses in the hospital over the past month. As of Feb. 11, the state had 145 new hospitalizations. On Jan. 15, the state reported 585 new COVID-19-like-illnesses in the hospital.
The state has seen a steady decline in hospitalizations over the past month or so. For instance, on Jan. 17, there 6,685 people in the hospital with the virus, according to IDPH data.
The decline in hospitalizations over the past month led to Governor JB Pritzker announcing last week the state will be ending its indoor mask mandate in most locations in two weeks (Feb. 28).
Gov. Pritzker says there are still "sensitive locations," such as K-12 schools. The governor says because of that, changes for schools may come later on.
The governor says keeping schools open is critical.
"Schools are open and should remain open. Protecting everyone in a community, their education and their health, is my highest priority," Gov. Pritzker said during a news conference last week.
There's no word on when the mask mandate for schools could come to an end.