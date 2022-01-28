Free, rapid COVID-19 tests available in certain parts of Winnebago County. Find out if you're eligible

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is announcing the availability of 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits through Project Access Covid Tests (Project ACT) to residents in certain zip codes in 14 Illinois counties—including Winnebago County.
These tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering.
In this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping are free to eligible residents.
Here are the counties that you can get a test in as of 10:15 a.m. Friday in Winnebago County:
- 61101
- 61102
- 61103
- 61104
- 61111
To keep tabs on your zip code and to sign up for a free home delivery, you can go to AccessCovidTests.org.
Rapid, self-administered testing has potential to disrupt the spread of COVID-19 that occurs when people are infected, but don’t yet have symptoms.
These free COVID-19 tests have been given emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and can be used at home. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril and results can be read in just minutes.
Individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or who have the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for testing, but anyone two years and older is able to test.
The other counties include: Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair and Will.
Project ACT is a new direct-to-consumer mail order program in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, health care technology company CareEvolation, test manufacture iHealth Labs, Inc., and logistics provider and distribution leader Amazon.com.