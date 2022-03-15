First confirmed coronavirus case confirmed in Winnebago County two years ago Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Winnebago County.
It was March 15, 2020 that health officials confirmed the first coronavirus case in Winnebago County.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported the first case was a resident in their 60s.
At the time of the first case in Winnebago County, the state was reporting 93 cases across 13 counties.
Now, the state has reported a total of 3,048,042 cases of the virus across 102 counties. The state has also reported 33,107 deaths in-relation to the virus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest data.
Health officials have said throughout the pandemic that a vaccine is the best way to fend off the virus. As of Monday night, 21,238,781 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state.
55% of Winnebago County is fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data. 60% of of the population has at least one dose of the vaccine, but vaccines are steadily declining in the county.
For instance, 1,107 doses of the vaccines were administered on Jan. 5. On March 5, only 221 doses were administered in the county. One week later on March 12, that number dropped to 124 doses of the vaccine being administered.
Despite the slow down of vaccines being administered in the county, Winnebago County still ranks 19th in the state in terms of its percent of 18-64 population having received at least one dose.