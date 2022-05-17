 Skip to main content
FHN offering Covid-19 booster clinic on May 24

By Andrew Carrigan

FREEPORT (WREX) — FHN will offer first and second Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccinations on May 24.

The special clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at FHN’s Freeport location; 1763 S. Dirck Drive.

First or second COVID-19 booster shots will be available for those eligible individuals having received their first booster at least 4 months ago. Registration is necessary for this event;

Click here for more information and to register.

Booster shot recipients must bring a photo ID and their COVID-19 immunization card with them to their appointment. All patients should plan to stay for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination.

