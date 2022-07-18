Explainer: What is long COVID?

For people who test positive for COVID, their symptoms can last much longer than expected, coining the term "long COVID."
According to WMAQ-TV, newer variants, including BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants make up most of the cases in the Midwest.
On Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Allison Arwady held a Facebook live talk where she mentioned one difference between regular COVID and long COVID: "I would say, [just] more symptoms. It's a more virulent infection."
Dr. Arwady continued by mentioning that the long-haul variants tend to sit in the nasal passage and cause infection instead of settling in the lungs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID symptoms can show up anywhere from 2 days to 2 weeks after virus exposure.
"Post-COVID conditions can include a wide range of ongoing health problems," the CDC states. "These conditions can last weeks, months, or even years."
A study that analyzed Northwestern Medicine Neuro COVID-19 Clinic found that long-haul COVID patients experienced symptoms such as "brain fog, numbness/tingling, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, tinnitus and fatigue."
The CDC reported to WMAQ-TV: "Post-COVID conditions may not affect everyone the same way. People with post-COVID conditions may experience health problems from different types and combinations of symptoms happening over different lengths of time. Most patients’ symptoms slowly improve with time. However, for some people, post-COVID conditions may last months, and potentially years, after COVID-19 illness and may sometimes result in disability."
According to the CDC, the most common long symptoms include:
- Tiredness or fatigue
- Symptoms that get worse after physical/mental effort
- Fever
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Cough
- Chest pain
- Fast breathing or heart palpitations
- Difficulty thinking or concentrating
- Headache
- Sleeping problems
- Lightheadedness
- Pins-and-needles feelings
- Change in smell or taste
- Depression/anxiety
- Diarrhea
- Stomach pain
- Joint/muscle pain
- Rash
- Change in menstrual cycle