Emergency COVID rental assistance program ends June 30

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties reports that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program addressing COVID-related rental needs will end June 30.
The original Emergency Rental Assistance Program was through the U.S. Treasury Department and state funds.
The website for public assistance will no longer be available after June 30.
There will be a new rental assistance program starting in mid to late July for residents who are facing eviction or utility disconnection related to pandemic financial hardship.
The new program will run through December 31, or until funds are depleted.
More information will be released with details on how to apply in July.
The Agency strongly encourages anyone who has begun an online application to the existing assistance program to log back in and complete their application.
Those applications need to be completed prior to June 30 if assistance is still needed.
There are income eligibility guidelines that applicants must have, including documented reasoning to receive aid.