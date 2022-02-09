Dr. Martell supports layered approach for removing mitigations

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County's top doctor says she supports the state removing mitigations at a layered approach.
On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the state's indoor mask mandate will come to an end on Feb. 28.
Gov. Pritzker says there are still "sensitive locations," such as K-12 schools. The governor says because of that, changes for schools may come later on.
The governor says keeping schools open is critical.
"Schools are open and should remain open. Protecting everyone in a community, their education and their health, is my highest priority."
Those are sentiments that Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department agrees with.
She tells 13 News the data suggests it is safe to remove some mitigations.
Here's the full statement Dr. Martell sent 13 WREX:
Winnebago County Health Department has been reporting a significant and steady decline in case rate, positivity, and hospitalizations over the past two weeks and has supported a layered approach to mitigations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Layered mitigations include vaccination, masking, improved ventilation, and testing. The lift of the mask mandate on February 28 for indoor spaces with the exception of schools and congregate settings at the present time represents the removal of one layer of mitigation and is supported by the data. This phase of the pandemic requires individuals, schools, places of worship, venues, and businesses to continue to review their layered mitigation strategies to protect lives and livelihood and make the best decision for themselves and the community. The community should also be prepared to add mitigations back in the layered approach if the conditions warrant.
Much like the state, Winnebago County has seen a drop in its COVID-19 metrics.
As of Wednesday, the county reported 46 new cases of the virus.