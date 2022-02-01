Dixon newlywed recovering after four months in the hospital due to Covid-19

DIXON, Ill. (WREX) — One week after Carlie Hamburg's wedding in September, she attended a concert with her sister.
Little did she know, just days later her life would change.
The 21-year-old developed a headache and thought it would go away, but it turned out to be the beginning of her battle with Covid-19.
It's something that I don't think you realize is that serious until you are in those shoes," says Hamburg.
With no pre-existing conditions, she spent over four months in the hospital and was intubated as her oxygen levels did not improve.
"I couldn't breathe, I was so weak," says Hamburg. "I texted my mom, she works at Kishwaukee in Dekalb, and she said, 'there are only eight people in the emergency room, you need to hurry up and get over here.'"
Hamburg was released from the hospital last week and is back home doing physical therapy.
She says she is excited to be home with her family and dog, but wants others to know to take Covid-19 seriously.