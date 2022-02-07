 Skip to main content
COVID vaccines now available to public at UW Health

People don't have to be a patient at the hospital to get the vaccine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time, any eligible member of the public can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine at UW Health's SwedishAmerican hospital.

Vaccines will be available for anyone 12 years old and older through an open scheduling portal at swedishamerican.org. From the homepage, click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” to be directed to the online registration portal.

This expanded access will be a positive thing for the community, particularly for those who want to get the vaccine from a trusted health care provider, according to Dr. James Cole, a UW Health surgeon.

Registration includes choosing a first, second or booster dose, answering a few additional questions and selecting a date, time and location at one of the UW Health clinics in Northern Illinois.

Participants do not need to be current UW Health patients or have a MyChart account to sign up.

UW Health employees who have not yet received a vaccine booster are also encouraged to use the new online portal to schedule their vaccines.

