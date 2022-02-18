COVID testing sites to be open for 3 days a week as cases drop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — With COVID-19 metrics trending the right direction, state-run testing sites are winding down operations.
On Friday, state health officials announced state-run community sites (including Rockford) will only be open three days a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays). Locations previously open on Sundays will be closed this Sunday. Rockford's testing is site is located at the old K-Mart on Sandy Hollow.
Health officials say the change comes in part because of the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests.
The hours of operation at the locations will remain the same and can be found on the IDPH website COVID-19 testing page. The state says they've seen an 87% drop in testing across the 10 state CBTS locations from the first of the year until now, and most locations are averaging fewer than 500 tests a week.
To order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, go to covidtests.gov.
The state reported a total of 20,896 new cases of the virus in the past week as well as 417 deaths.
As of last night, 1,590 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 11- 17, 2022 is 3.1%.