COVID testing sites to be open for 3 days a week as cases drop

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this evening behind a cold front. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&