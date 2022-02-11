COVID-related hospitalizations continue to drop in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mirroring a trend we're seeing across the state, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rockford has declined.
On Friday, health officials reported Rockford's three hospitals are providing in-patient care for 91 people who have tested positive for the virus are suspected of being positive.
This is a drop of last week's report of 107.
The drop in hospitalizations is following that of the state. On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,380 people were in the hospital with the virus. The state has now seen at least 28 days with a decrease in COVID hospitalizations.
The state has also seen a steady drop in new COVID-19 like hospitalizations, with the state reporting 184 new admissions on Feb. 7, according to IDPH data.
The drop in hospitalizations led to Governor JB Pritzker announcing earlier this week the state is dropping it's indoor mask mandate in most locations come Feb. 28.
"We are on track to come out of the other side of this latest COVID storm in better shape than even the doctors started. If these trends continue, and we expect them to, then on Monday, Feb. 28, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said during a news conference Wednesday.
Gov. Pritzker says there are still "sensitive locations," such as K-12 schools. The governor says because of that, changes for schools may come later on.
The governor says keeping schools open is critical.
"Schools are open and should remain open. Protecting everyone in a community, their education and their health, is my highest priority."
As of Friday, there's no word on when the mask mandate at schools will be dropped.