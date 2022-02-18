COVID hospitalizations drop again in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fewer patients are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rockford.
According to Winnebago County health officials, 73 patients were in the Rockford hospitals as of Thursday, a decline from last week's report of 91.
The trend of hospitalizations decreasing in Rockford mirror that of the state.
On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 1,590 people were in the hospital with the virus as of Thursday night. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The number of cases also continue to drop across the state.
The state reported 20,896 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the past week. The rolling 7-day average for new COVID cases is below 3,000 new cases per day for the first time since Nov. 9, 2021.