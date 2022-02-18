 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this
afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to
mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility
reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30
minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

COVID hospitalizations drop again in Rockford

hospital
By Richard Bodee

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fewer patients are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rockford.

According to Winnebago County health officials, 73 patients were in the Rockford hospitals as of Thursday, a decline from last week's report of 91. 

The trend of hospitalizations decreasing in Rockford mirror that of the state.

On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 1,590 people were in the hospital with the virus as of Thursday night. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The number of cases also continue to drop across the state. 

The state reported 20,896 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the past week. The rolling 7-day average for new COVID cases is below 3,000 new cases per day for the first time since Nov. 9, 2021. 

