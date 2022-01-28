COVID hospitalizations drop again in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The number of people in a Rockford hospital with COVID continues to trend the right direction.
On Friday, county health leaders announced 162 people are in the hospital with the virus, a drop from last Friday's report of 169.
The drop in hospitalizations in Rockford is one that's seen across the state recently.
Illinois health officials says as of Thursday night, 4,533 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 460 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
On Thursday, the number of people hospitalized in Illinois fell below 5,000 for the first time since Dec. 26, 2021. The state peaked when it comes to hospitalizations on Jan. 12, 2022 when 7,380 people were hospitalized.
When looking at ICU beds, statewide 367 staffed beds of a total 2,976 staffed beds are available. In Region 5, which includes most of southern Illinois, the number is increasing. 7 staffed ICU beds are available, out of a total 71.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 46% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).