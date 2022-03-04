COVID hospitalizations continue to decline in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois health officials have released its weekly COVID-19 update.
New data shows the state is continuing to see a drop in virus-related hospitalizations. As of last night, 843 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, the lowest number since July 27. Of those, 153 patients were in the ICU and 77 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The number of new hospitalizations also is down to 56, according to IDPH data.
Overall, the state reported 10,462 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, along with 272 deaths since Feb. 25.
A total of 21,157,960 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,488 doses.
Since Feb. 25, 2022, 87,414 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).