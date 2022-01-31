COVID hospitalizations, cases continue to decline in Illinois

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois continues to trend the positive direction when it comes to COVID-19 metrics.
The state continues to see a decrease in hospitalizations and cases, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 6,664 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus across the state. That's the lowest one-day total of new cases the state has seen Dec. 13, 2021 when the state reported 4,561 new cases.
The drop in cases since middle of December comes the same time as the drop in hospitalizations of the virus.
The state reported 3,870 people were in the hospital as of Sunday night because of the virus. It's the first time the state has been below 4,000 hospitalizations since Dec. 19, 2021.
The state peaked when it comes to hospitalizations on Jan. 12, 2022 when 7,380 people were hospitalized.
Nearly 8 million people (62.18%) are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to IDPH data.