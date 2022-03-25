COVID-19 testing site at Sandy Hollow Road shutting down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 testing site in the old K-mart on Sandy Hollow Rd. will be shutting down at the end of March.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says due to lower demand and the anticipated end of federal funding, COVID-19 testing at ten Community-Based Testing Sites around the state, including in Rockford, are shutting down on March 31.
IDPH says the sites are currently handling less than one percent of the tests being conducted statewide.
Officials say there are many opportunities for Illinois residents to get a COVID-19 test, especially with the availability of free at-home tests from the federal government, the statewide network of federally qualified health centers and the extensive number of SHIELD saliva tests throughout the state.
The state says they are prepared to handle a surge of cases, including more than 1.5 million rapid tests and 500,000 more coming to the state in weeks.
Sites providing COVID-19 vaccinations as well as tests will also close.
In addition to the Rockford site on Sandy Hollow Rd., the other sites in the state that will be closing are in Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, Harwood Heights and Waukegan.
Demand for tests at the Community-Based sites reached a peak of more than 1,000 tests per day at each site in November 2020. Now, according to data from the IDPH, the sites are seeing less than 50 people per day.
The state says they will be working with pharmacies and other health care providers to provide COVID-19 treatments, tests, and vaccine doses.