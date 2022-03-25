 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected.
Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early
evening.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and
Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile
vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess
of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain
and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced
visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous
snow showers and squalls this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

COVID-19 testing site at Sandy Hollow Road shutting down

Rockford Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site 2
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 testing site in the old K-mart on Sandy Hollow Rd. will be shutting down at the end of March.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says due to lower demand and the anticipated end of federal funding, COVID-19 testing at ten Community-Based Testing Sites around the state, including in Rockford, are shutting down on March 31.

IDPH says the sites are currently handling less than one percent of the tests being conducted statewide.

Officials say there are many opportunities for Illinois residents to get a COVID-19 test, especially with the availability of free at-home tests from the federal government, the statewide network of federally qualified health centers and the extensive number of SHIELD saliva tests throughout the state.

The state says they are prepared to handle a surge of cases, including more than 1.5 million rapid tests and 500,000 more coming to the state in weeks.

Sites providing COVID-19 vaccinations as well as tests will also close.

In addition to the Rockford site on Sandy Hollow Rd., the other sites in the state that will be closing are in Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, Harwood Heights and Waukegan.

Demand for tests at the Community-Based sites reached a peak of more than 1,000 tests per day at each site in November 2020. Now, according to data from the IDPH, the sites are seeing less than 50 people per day.

The state says they will be working with pharmacies and other health care providers to provide COVID-19 treatments, tests, and vaccine doses.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX.

