COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends May 11th, what this means for related resources

ROCKFORD — For the last three years COVID-19 has changed the way we live but on May 11th the emergency status for the virus comes to an end.
When the COVID-19 emergency was in effect, the cost of testing, vaccines, and treatments were covered by the government.
“It really depends on whether you have insurance, who your insurer is, what will or won't be covered, and what kind of financial liability individuals will have when they seek out those things,” explains Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician.
Insurance providers will no longer be required to provide free COVID-19 tests. However you will still be able to access COVID-19 vaccines at no cost at least for now.
One of the biggest changes though is the ability to track COVID-19.
Previously state and public health were required to frequently report community levels, now those updates are no longer required.
Dr. Pothof explains, “So there could be a period of time where COVID-19 could be surging, and the data won't bear that out until it catches up with hospitalizations or of delayed reporting from public departments of health.”
Infectious Disease Physician at OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center, Dr. Kavitha Subramanian, says while this end of the emergency is a monumental day for public health, it's important to continue to follow health standards to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I just don't want us to just because you see in the news the global health emergency has ended, I don't want people to let their guard down… because we're still seeing new cases. Be cautious, listen to science, talk to your provider, and stay healthy,” says Dr. Subramanian.
Dr. Pothof adds many people have some immunity against COVID-19 through either getting the virus or getting vaccinated, but that immunity wears off over time, requiring the need for booster shots.
Health experts are still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.