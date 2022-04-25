COVID-19 numbers rising in Stateline area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health show cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in multiple counties in region one.
The data represents the seven-day rolling average rate of positive COVID-19 cases.
Here is a breakdown by county of the seven-day rolling average rate from last month, to last week and where it currently sits as of April 25th.
Winnebago County:
March 25th: 5.3%
April 18th: 9.2%
April 25th: 15.5%
This is the highest the positivity rate has been in the county in two months.
Lee County:
March 25th: 6.7%
April 18th: 5.8%
April 25th: 11.3%
Boone County:
March 25th: 6.9%
April 18th: 6.1%
April 25th: 11.7%
Ogle County:
March 25th: 4.2%
April 18th: 5%
April 25th: 9.8%
Whiteside County:
March 25th: 6.7%
April 18th: 9.5%
April 25th: 10.5%
DeKalb County:
March 25th: 10.2%
April 18th: 14%
April 25th: 20.6%
Carroll County:
March 25th: 4%
April 18th: 4%
April 25th: 5%
Stephenson County:
March 25th: 3.2%
April 18th: 2.2%
April 25th: 8.9%
All of the counties in Region One saw an increase in average over the last week except for one which decreased.
Jo Daviess County:
March 25th: 5.3%
April 18th: 2.7%
April 25th: 2%
It is also important to note that only one county reported a COVID-19 related death in April so far and that was in Boone County.