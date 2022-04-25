 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as upper 20s and lower
30s expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

COVID-19 numbers rising in Stateline area

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health show cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in multiple counties in region one. 

The data represents the seven-day rolling average rate of positive COVID-19 cases.

Here is a breakdown by county of the seven-day rolling average rate from last month, to last week and where it currently sits as of April 25th.

Winnebago County:

March 25th: 5.3%

April 18th: 9.2%

April 25th: 15.5%

This is the highest the positivity rate has been in the county in two months.

Lee County:

March 25th: 6.7%

April 18th: 5.8%

April 25th: 11.3%

Boone County:

March 25th: 6.9%

April 18th: 6.1%

April 25th: 11.7%

Ogle County:

March 25th: 4.2%

April 18th: 5%

April 25th: 9.8%

Whiteside County:

March 25th: 6.7%

April 18th: 9.5%

April 25th: 10.5%

DeKalb County:

March 25th: 10.2%

April 18th: 14%

April 25th: 20.6%

Carroll County:

March 25th: 4%

April 18th: 4%

April 25th: 5%

Stephenson County:

March 25th: 3.2%

April 18th: 2.2%

April 25th: 8.9%

All of the counties in Region One saw an increase in average over the last week except for one which decreased.

Jo Daviess County:

March 25th: 5.3%

April 18th: 2.7%

April 25th: 2%

It is also important to note that only one county reported a COVID-19 related death in April so far and that was in Boone County.

