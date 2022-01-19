BBB warns of scams as Americans look for free COVID-19 test kits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you are getting free COVID-19 tests, watch for scammers trying to take advantage of the high demand.
The Better Business Bureau says the government's rollout of a website to order free COVID-19 test kits is likely to bring many new scams to light.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, says he expects scammers to try and trick people in any way possible.
"Since the very beginning of the pandemic, BBB has seen scams revolving around every type of COVID PPE, testing and vaccinations," Horton says. "With the website rollout, scammers have a new opportunity to con individuals into giving them private health, financial and insurance information. Don't fall for it."
The BBB has provided tips to avoid these scams:
- Only go to the federal government's official website to order the COVID-19 tests. Only four tests are allowed per address, so make sure to include an apartment, condo or floor number.
- Any official government web address ends with ".gov". Ensure the web address is preceded by "https://", which means you have a safe and secure connection to the website.
- The tests, including shipping, are free, so do not give your credit card information to anyone who says they can expedite the process.
- The only information requested by the government are your name and your address. You can, optionally, give an e-mail address to track your order.
- Do not respond to any messages pretending they are a part of the program.
The BBB says you can keep track of and report scams on their website.