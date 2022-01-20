 Skip to main content
Aurora loses two police officers to Covid-19 in one week

Aurora Illinois officer dies of Covid-19

AURORA, Ill. (WREX) — A second officer with the Aurora Police Department in Illinois has died of Covid-19.

Sergeant Ken Thurman died Wednesday, at the age of 51. He was a 22-year veteran of the force.

Thurman, who was promoted to sergeant in 2008, worked in many roles, including patrol supervisor, jail supervisor, and most recently, the Patrol Support Sergeant, where he "streamlined the way officers utilize technology and equipment throughout the department," according to a news release.

Ken also was a leading member of the department’s creation and implementation of the “Transparency and Accountability Program” (TAP) to launch APD’s new body cameras, fleet cameras, and Digital Evidence Unit.

"Sgt. Thurman was known throughout the department and the community as one who always put others before self. In both his words and his deeds, Sgt. Thurman enhanced the quality of life in those he served," a news release from the department said.
 
“Our condolences and prayers go out to Ken’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 21 years as a member of the Aurora Police Department," Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Ken’s family. Ken’s memory will live on forever at APD.”

Officer Brian Shields with the Aurora Police Department died from Covid-19 on Jan. 12.

