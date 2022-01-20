Aurora loses two police officers to Covid-19 in one week

AURORA, Ill. (WREX) — A second officer with the Aurora Police Department in Illinois has died of Covid-19.
Sergeant Ken Thurman died Wednesday, at the age of 51. He was a 22-year veteran of the force.
Thurman, who was promoted to sergeant in 2008, worked in many roles, including patrol supervisor, jail supervisor, and most recently, the Patrol Support Sergeant, where he "streamlined the way officers utilize technology and equipment throughout the department," according to a news release.
Ken also was a leading member of the department’s creation and implementation of the “Transparency and Accountability Program” (TAP) to launch APD’s new body cameras, fleet cameras, and Digital Evidence Unit.
Officer Brian Shields with the Aurora Police Department died from Covid-19 on Jan. 12.