About 300,000 children under 5 have received at least one Covid-19 shot, White House says

A 4-year-old receives a Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, June 21. Approximately 300,000 children under the age of 5 in the US -- about 2% of that age group -- have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine since it was recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month, a senior White House official told CNN.