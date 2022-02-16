A new way of life: new mothers reflect on their experience raising toddlers during Covid-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nearly two years ago our lives were upended by Covid-19, but for expecting and new mothers, they're entering a new way of life in a new normal.
"We didn't know anything," says first time mom Tess Knight, "so like I literally didn't leave my house until after he [my son] was born because I was so afraid that I would get Covid... and that my husband wouldn't be allowed into the delivery room with me. So it was just scary."
Knight had her son Grayson in May of 2020, just two months into the pandemic.
"To hear that if you or your spouse gets Covid you'll be delivering alone... I was like, 'this is my first child and I have to potentially deliver alone,' like that was freaky."
While delivering your first child is a thrilling moment for many new mothers, the challenges that the pandemic posed made it a difficult one for families across the Stateline.
For Knight, she and her husband came out of the delivery room with a healthy baby boy.
She says while there was fear of the unknown, she is actually thankful she had her son when she did.
"All though there was a lot of anxiety at the beginning, I wouldn't have had Gray and I love him so much," says Knight.
"I think without him Covid would have been more scary and stressful in a different way. But with him it was like this little bundle of joy we got to look forward to being with and living life with."
That same sentiment shared by another new mother, Kiley Ognibene.
"At the time I felt gypped of my pregnancy and that special time, but we made it work," she says. "We had like a drive-thru baby shower outside and the weather was nice."
Her daughter Addison is 20 months and over the last year and a half, Ognibene says she has grown just as much as her child.
"Actually looking back, I just feel like having her, even with the pandemic, everything has worked out perfect," she says. "I wouldn't change anything."
Right now, Maggie Broze is pregnant with her second child after delivering her first in July 2020.
As a nurse at OSF Saint Anthony Hospital, she says she saw firsthand how Covid-19 changed everything in an instant. Being exposed to the virus on a nearly daily basis gave her anxiety about what would happened to her if she contracted it.
She says it made her even more cautious in her everyday life pre and post birth.
"It was really, really hard and I think people feel isolated and alone but they're not the only ones going through it," says Broze. "There's a lot of other people going through it too."
Now, decisions like who to allow around her and where she should take her daughter are questions she deals with all the time.
"You know you have to determine visitors and things like that," says Broze. "Do I let these people, I know they're her grandparents, but do I let them come around and hangout and see her?"
These decisions are the same ones all families are having to make in the age of Covid-19.
"We struggled with like when do you expose them to people, when do you actually bring them out, when do you go to the store," says Knight.
While the path forward is still uncertain, all three mothers others agree that they are walking forward with a new confidence after making it this far.
"It was stressful but we made it work," says Ognibene, "and we just have to go with the flow at this point."
"Being a mom is the most difficult yet rewarding thing I've ever done," says Knight.
"I love watching him become his own person and become passionate about things and to show his voice. You get a front row seat to somebodies life and its pretty fantastic."
Broze says while there have been and will continue to be challenges, she is grateful there are more protections now and feels like she can do more with her family safely.
"We have a vaccine and know more about the virus, and that has calmed my anxiety a lot," says Broze.
Beginning a new life in the midst of an entirely new way of life.